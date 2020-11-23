Former Mastodon Konchar inks four-year deal with Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WANE) – Former Mastodons basketball standout John Konchar has found a home in the NBA as the 6-foot-5 wing player inked a four-year deal with the Grizzlies worth a reported $9 million.

The Jit Continues 😎



Congrats on the new deal, @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/MgZcTlkyF2 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 22, 2020

An undrafted free agent, Konchar was a rookie last season who spent his year between the Grizzlies and their G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

In 19 games with the Grizzlies the do-it-all Konchar averaged 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds a game while shooting 64.9 percent from the floor.

He started in all 20 of his appearances with the Hustle, putting up averages of 12.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.8 steals a night.