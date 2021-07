COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – The Men of Mackey’s TBT run came to a close in the second round. Carmen’s Crew, a team made up of mostly Ohio State alumni, beat the Purdue alumni basketball team 80-69 at the Covelli Center in Columbus on Sunday.

IPFW graduate Frank Gaines finished the contest with four points and Purdue alum Issac Haas added 14 points and nine rebounds to the stat sheet.

With the loss, the Men of Mackey have been eliminated from the $1 million winner-take-all tournament.