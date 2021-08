FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Mastodon Dylan Carl has signed to begin his professional basketball career in Bosnia, inking with KK Promo Donji Vakuf.

Congratulations to ‘21 Dylan Carl on signing with KK Promo Donji Vakuf in Bosnia!!



Excited to see the former dunking and dropping dimes overseas this season

Carl, who earned both an undergraduate and master’s degree from Purdue Fort Wayne, decided in April that he would return to Fort Wayne for a ‘super senior’ season, instead opting to try his hand at pro ball.