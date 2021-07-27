Former Mad Ants coach Gansey to be named G League coach for Hawks

ATLANTA (WANE) – According to The Athletic NBA reporter Chris Kirschner, former Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey will be back in the G League this coming season.

The Hawks have hired Steve Gansey as head coach of their G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, @TheAthleticNBA has learned. Gansey was the head coach of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants from 2015-2020. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 27, 2021

Per Kirschner’s report Gansey has been named the head coach of the College Park Skyhawks, the G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.

The move reunites Gansey with Nate McMillan. McMillan was recently named Atlanta’s head coach after serving as interim head coach for the final 38 games of the 2020-21 season. McMillan was the Pacers head coach when Gansey was the head coach of the Mad Ants.

Gansey is Fort Wayne’s all-time coaching wins leader after having led the franchise from 2015-20 while posting a 123-120 record.

Gansey recently was the head coach of the Fort Wayne Champs, a Mad Ants alumni-based squad, in The Basketball Tournament.