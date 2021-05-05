Former Komets goalie Houser stays hot during improbable NHL opportunity

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WANE) – Up until this past Monday night Michael Houser’s last game action came with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones in March 7, 2020, so the fact that he’s earned two NHL wins in the last two nights… well, the word ‘remarkable’ might not do it justice.

Due to a string of injuries at the goalie position, Houser made his NHL debut on Monday for the Buffalo Sabres, earning a win against the Islanders, earning a 4-2 win the process.

On Tuesday, Houser made 45 saves – including three stops in overtime – to earn his second NHL win, again against the Islanders.

Houser is a familiar face to Komets fans, as he spent the 2017-18 season between the pipes in Fort Wayne while posting a 28-11-4 record.

Buffalo has two games left in the regular season, both at Pittsburgh. It could be a homecoming of sorts for Houser, who is from nearby Youngstown, Ohio.