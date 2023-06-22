HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – In Indiana’s rich history of basketball, Steve Alford has carved out his stake as one of the best to play in the Hoosier state.

The former Mr. Basketball winner and Indiana men’s basketball standout returned to his home state this week to host his family’s 37th annual basketball camp at Huntington University.

Alford wrapped up his fourth season leading the men’s basketball program at the University of Nevada. This past year, Alford led the Wolfpack to a First Four appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

On Thursday, WANE 15 caught up with the former Hoosier standout to reflect on this week’s camp, the state of college basketball with NIL and the transfer portal, Bob Knight’s legacy and the prospects of NBA Draft hopefuls Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino.