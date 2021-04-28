Former Homestead, Irish standout Skowronek ready for shot in the NFL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The NFL Draft kicks off this coming Thursday night and runs through Saturday, and Fort Wayne native Ben Skowronek is hoping to hear his name called as the next Summit City standout to make his way to the game’s highest level.

A Homestead High School grad, Skowronek could hear his named called in the later rounds of the draft on Saturday. If he’s not selected, he would be a likely candidate to sign with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent. Either way, Skowronek should get a shot in an NFL camp.

Measuring at 6-foot-3, 211 pounds, Skowronek is a big-bodied receiver that could cause problems for opposing defenses in the red zone. With his large frame, Skowronek says some teams have asked him if he’d be open to bulking up and playing tight end.

Skowronek’s stock took a bit of a hit after the college season, as the Fort Wayne native suffered a Jones fracture (a broken bone on the outside of the foot) that rendered him unable to play in the Senior Bowl. While Skowronek tells WANE-TV he’s 100-percent healed now and cleared to play, the receiver was forced to miss Notre Dame’s Pro Day – an opportunity he was hoping to use to showcase what he believes is underrated speed and athleticism.

This past fall as a graduate transfer for Notre Dame, Skowronek tallied 29 catches for 439 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. That includes a three touchdown performance against Boston College. Skowronek also added a 13-yard rushing TD against North Carolina.

Prior to his time in South Bend, Skowronek established himself as a solid Big Ten receiver for Northwestern. In 26 games for the Wildcats he snagged 110 passes for 1,417 yards and 8 TDs.

At Homestead, Skowronek was named Indiana’s positional Mr. Football Award winner at tight end, signifying him as the top tight end in the state. He was a two-time WANE-TV Fab 15 selection.