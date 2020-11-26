Former Highlight Zone standout, Sydney Curry commits to Kansas

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WANE) – In a tweet posted on Thanksgiving morning, Former Highlight Zone “regular” Sydney Curry announced he had committed to the University of Kansas.

Currently a sophomore power forward at John A. Logan Community College in Carterville, Illinois, he averaged 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game as a freshman last season. Although, most people around the “Summit City” know him from his ferocious play at Northrop.

Following high school graduation, Curry had offers from Miami (OH), IUPUI and Bradley with interest from Purdue, Indiana, Ohio State and Xavier, but decided to go the JUCO route instead.

After his freshman season, the teams came knocking. Curry received offers from Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Texas A&M and his ultimate choice, Kansas.

Curry is expected to play at Logan this season, which puts when he’d arrive in Kansas up in the air.