Former Dwenger standout Richardson drafted by New York Yankees

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Grant Richardson, a Fort Wayne native who played his first three years of high school baseball at Bishop Dwenger, saw his name called in the MLB Draft on Tuesday afternoon as the Indiana University outfielder was selected in the 17th round by the New York Yankees.

Former @BishopDwengerHS standout Grant Richardson drafted in the 17th round by the Yankees. Just finished his 3rd season at IU. @The_Saintuary pic.twitter.com/GdyY4b5gX0 — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) July 13, 2021

Richardson, who just finished his junior season at IU this past spring, was taken with the 513th overall pick.

While Richardson grew up in Fort Wayne, he played his final season of high school baseball at Fishers HS outside of Indianapolis after his family moved out of the area.

A left-handed power-hitting outfielder, Richardson hit .320 this past season with a team-best 55 hits and seven home runs. He also tallied 33 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection after the season, Richardson was tabbed the Big Ten’s preseason player of the year in January.