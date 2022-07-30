CHICAGO (WANE) – After being selected in the 12th round of this year’s MLB Draft, pitcher Mat Peters has opted to start his pro baseball career with the Cubs organization. The Cubs announced that 19 of their 20 draft choices have signed ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Peters has had a meteoric rise in his baseball career since graduating from Bishop Dwenger High School. Entering his senior year, Peters stood at 5-foot-7 while throwing at in the mid-eighties. He then hit a growth spurt around the time he signed up to play with the Ivy Tech baseball program. Peters now stands at 6-foot-4, and can also consistently clock a fastball over 100 miles per hour.

If Peters opted not to sign with the Cubs, he could have continued his college baseball career at Miami University in Ohio.