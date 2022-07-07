MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s all-time leading scorer John Konchar was ‘money in the bank’ when he suited up for the Mastodons at the Gates Center. Now, he’s got quite a bit more cash in his bank account.

Reports out of Memphis have the Grizzlies signing Konchar to a 3-year extension worth $19 million. The deal would keep Konchar with the Grizzlies through the 2026-27 NBA season and raise his overall earnings to $30 million – not bad for a player that went undrafted out of PFW.

Konchar was a key role player off the bench for the Grizzlies last season, as the 6-foot-5 wing averaged 4.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in just under 18 minutes a night while shooting 41.3% on threes.