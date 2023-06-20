FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After wrapping up his college career by playing the last two seasons at Purdue Fort Wayne, point guard Damian Chong Qui is looking for a shot to play professional basketball overseas.

Chong Qui is working out with Fort Wayne-based Potter Sports Group in hopes of securing a spot abroad.

The Baltimore native began his career at Mount Saint Mary’s, playing his first three seasons for The Mount before transferring to Fort Wayne. Due to the COVID year, Chong Qui was able to play five seasons of college basketball, tallying 1,581 points overall.

For his college career, the five-foot-eight guard averaged 10.5 points and 4.0 assists per game.