FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After four decades as a coach, administrator and teacher, Dean Doerffler is set to be inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame alongside other area gridiron greats.

Dean is one of nine inductees for the Class of 2023, joining several other standouts who played major college or professional football.

Jason Baker – Wayne High School, University of Iowa, NFL

Johnny Bright – FW Central High School, Drake, CFL

Dale Doerffler – North Side High School

Dean Doerffler – Northrop & Concordia High School

Vaughn Dunbar – Snider High School, Indiana University, NFL

Trai Essex – Harding High School, Northwestern University, NFL

Jason Fabini – Bishop Dwenger High School, University of Cincinnati, NFL

Bernard Pollard – South Side High School, Purdue University, NFL

Anthony Spencer – Bishop Luers High School, Purdue University, NFL

Dean spent 17 years at Northrop High School, working as a coach and teacher before serving as athletic director.

Doerffler then reunited with his alma mater, Concordia High School, in 1999 to take on the school’s athletic director position. From 2001 – 2009, Doerffler led the Cadets’ football program as head coach. During his tenure, Concordia won a pair of sectional and regional titles in 2002 and 2007.

After 40 years of education, and 25 years of working in athletics, Dean stepped down in 2017.

Dean will be enshrined alongside his brother, Dale, on Monday, July 17 at Goeglein’s Banquet Hall.