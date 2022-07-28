FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Carroll High School and University of Saint Francis standout David Ejah has found a new home, as the high-flying forward announced he’ll play next season at the University of Indianapolis.

Ejah should have two years of eligibility remaining with the Greyhounds. Last year as a sophomore he was named to the NAIA All-American honorable mention team.

Last season Ejah played in and started all 33 games for USF, tallying 19.9 points and a team-best 9.2 rebounds a night. He shot 53.7 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent on threes.