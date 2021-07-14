Former Carroll standout Jones signs with Cincinnati Reds organization

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School grad Hayden Jones will begin his professional baseball career rather than return to Illinois State for another season of college ball as the standout catcher has reached a free agent deal with the Cincinnati Reds organization.

Couldn’t be more excited for the next chapter to begin! Glad to be a Red!! pic.twitter.com/px33UvlVWS — Hayden Jones (@Mr_Jonesey24) July 14, 2021

Jones had two season of eligibility if he decided to return to college.

This past season Jones played in 38 games at Illinois State, hitting .230 with 5 home runs and 19 RBI.

Known for his standout defensive skills, Jones originally signed with Mississippi State out of high school and played his freshman season for the Bulldogs in 2019 before transferring to Illinois State.

The six-foot, 215-pound catcher hit .490 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI as a senior at Carroll.