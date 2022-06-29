FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former South Side High School and Purdue basketball standout Rapheal Davis was back in his hometown to host his youth basketball camp at OPS Dupont.

Davis played at Purdue from 2012-2016, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors in his junior season. Outside of hosting basketball clinics, Davis also works as an analyst on Big Ten Network.

This week, Davis not only taught basketball fundamentals for kids in first through eighth grade, but also life lessons such as the importance of hard work, discipline and teamwork.