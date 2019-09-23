Former Bishop Luers, North Side standout, Richards works out with Houston Rockets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His journey may meander but Dwight Richards is ready to take his shot.

The sharpshooter earned a tryout with the Houston Rockets recently and hopes to get a training camp invitation. Richards played at Bishop Luers and North Side in Fort Wayne before transferring to a prep school in Canada.

After stops at several junior colleges, he finally started to define his game at Central State, a Division II school in Ohio.

Richards has many offers to go play professionally overseas as well.