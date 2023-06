(WANE) – Bishop Luers grad and former Ohio State basketball standout Deshaun Thomas is taking home some hardware overseas.

Over the weekend, the former Highlight Zone standout helped Olimpia Milano win the Serie A title in Italy.

This isn’t the first championship team that Thomas has competed with. Thomas helped Maccabi Tel Aviv win the Israeli League Cup in 2017, along with the Israeli League Championship in 2018. The next season, Thomas played with Greek champion Panathinaikos.