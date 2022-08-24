FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The First Tee youth development golf program has been in Fort Wayne for 11 years, but it’s looking to expand with more young golfers and more local golf courses.

Wednesday night Sycamore Hills hosted an event helping to bring more exposure to the program here in northeast Indiana.

Executive Director of Indiana Golf Mike Davis says the First Tee program serves 18 communities in Indiana, reaching about 100,000 kids a year. While McMillen Golf Course in Fort Wayne has worked with First Tee in the past, Davis is looking to broaden exposure for the program in the Summit City.