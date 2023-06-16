FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The start to the 2023 USL League 2 season couldn’t be going much better for Fort Wayne FC as the club is off to a 5-0-2 start and sits alone atop the Valley Division standings.

Fort Wayne is coming off a 4-0 road win on Tuesday night against the Dayton Dutch Lions behind a hat trick from Gijs Hovius. They will host FC Buffalo on Sunday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium starting at 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne has scored 15 goals in USL League 2 play while giving up only three goals over seven matches. This is the third season in Fort Wayne FC history, all of which have been led by head coach Mike Avery.