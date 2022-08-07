FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After starting the final round in fourth place, Jonny Filler shot 69 (-3) to clinch the Fort Wayne Golf Association City Tournament title on Sunday.

Filler hit five birdies, including three on the back nine, to create some separation from other contenders like Michael Jenkins, Nick Holder and Kevin Irons.

Tying for second place behind Filler were Irons and Holder, who finished with a total score of -4. Jenkins, the leader entering Sunday, shot 77 on Sunday after scoring 69 and 68 in the first two rounds. Filler’s lead was too large to overcome by the time Holder and Jenkins reached hole 18.

Filler will return to Cleveland State in the coming weeks to begin his senior season as a member of the men’s golf team.