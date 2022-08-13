FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four years after being killed by gun violence, late North Side football coach Terrance “Money” Miles is being honored with the creation of a non-profit in his name.

On Saturday, Miles’ family, the North Side football team and other community members gathered at TruFit Sport & Fitness to for the Terrance Miles Youth Initiative (TMYI) launch event. TMYI is meant to provide opportunities for youth that will expose them to high-level and intentional skills in sports, business and life.

As part of the launch event, Miles’ family is aiming to raise $10,000 for youth programs such as life development classes and free sports training camps.

To donate to the TMYI, supporters can: