FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From Harding High School, to Northwestern University and the NFL, Trai Essex has lived his dream of playing on football’s biggest stage.

The former offensive lineman is adding to his accolades when he is inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Essex is part of a loaded 9-man Hall of Fame class. Along with the Harding grad, South Side grad Bernard Pollard and Bishop Dwenger alum Jason Fabini headline the list of inductees.

During his NFL career, Essex spent most of his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The offensive lineman won two Super Bowls (2005, 2008) before wrapping up his career with the Colts.

Prior to Monday’s Hall of Fame ceremony, Essex helped his pro football idol, Rod Woodson, during the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s annual “HOPE Through Football” camp.

Monday’s Hall of Fame festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. at Goeglein’s Banquet Hall.