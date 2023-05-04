Click here for information on Walter Jordan’s “Hoops & Standards Camp”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When Walter Jordan’s “Hoops & Standards Camp” returns to Fort Wayne later this month, one of the best young players in the Big Ten will be making his way back to northeast Indiana.

Wisconsin Badgers sharpshooter Connor Essegian will be one of the guest at the camp, as the Central Noble grad is set to speak on Wednesday, May 31.

Essegian just finished his freshman season with the Badgers and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team after averaging 11.7 points a game.

The camp runs from May 30 to June 2 at Northrop High School. This will be the second year for Jordan’s camp, as the Northrop grad and former Purdue star returned to his alma mater last summer.