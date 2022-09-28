FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He was the host of ESPN’s ground-breaking College Game Day for 25 years, and Wednesday night broadcaster Chris Fowler spent his evening in the Summit City.

Fowler headlined the Legacy Dinner and Charity Auction at the Grand Wayne Center.

The event raises money to send children battling cancer to Camp Watcha Wanna Do.

Fowler has called games all over the country, but tells WANE-TV perhaps his most memorable night actually came in the Hoosier state, as he was on the call October 20, 2018 when the Boilermakers upset no. 2-ranked Ohio State in the “Tyler Trent Game” in West Lafayette.

Wednesday’s event was made possible by Indiana Auto Auction and Stanley-Autenrieth Charities.