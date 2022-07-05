INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – For what is believed to be the first time since 1995, a northeast Indiana club volleyball team is bringing home a national title.

Empowered Volleyball Academy’s 17 Elite Black squad won the USA Volleyball Girls Junior Nationals championship on July 4 down in Indianapolis.

The roster – made up of players from the Fort Wayne area – bested Black Swamp out of Tiffin, Ohio for the crown by a score of 25-19, 19-25, 15-10. They finished 8-3 over weekend and became the first team from Empowered to win a National Championship.

Roster:

Ralat, Jorge Head Coach

Robbins, Ashlee Assistant Coach

Williams, Natalie Assistant Coach

Barber, Sophia

Biedenbach, Haley

Hendershot, Summer

Norris, Gracen

Pelkington, Loretta

Stores, Gabbie

Tippmann , Jillian

Weeks, Kaylee

Zellers, Kate

Zimmerman , Lexa