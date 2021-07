FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The final round of the 91st annual Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association City Concluded at Coyote Creek on Sunday and after leading every round, Emma Schroeder closed out the last day with a victory.

Teammate and friend of Schroeder, Casey Bunner finished just two strokes behind Schroeder in second place. Bunner came into the final round trailing by seven strokes, but Bunner birdied three holes on Sunday and shaved the margin to just two before it was over.