Eifert to wear name of fallen police captain on helmet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger and Notre Dame graduate Tyler Eifert won’t be hard to spot when the Jaguars take the field September 13 when Jacksonville opens the NFL season against the Colts – a game you can see here on WANE-TV.

That’s because Eifert will be wearing the name of murdered St. Louis police captain David Dorn on his helmet.

The NFL announced this past summer that players would be allowed to wear slogan or names of victims on their helmets this season.

Eifert has been an immense supporter of the military and first responders throughout his NFL career. Eifert’s cousin is a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, and he has visited multiple military bases to show his appreciation. Back in 2016 he stated he would not kneel during the national anthem out of respect to the military, and wore the name of former NFL star and fallen Army Ranger Pat Tillman on his cleats that season.

Dorn was fatally shot this past June during the protests in St. Louis over the killing of George Floyd.

Dorn was a 77-year old African-American retired police captain who was trying to stop the looting of a pawn shop.

Eifert’s choice to wear Dorn’s name was announced by Alex Triantafilou, chairman of the Hamilton County, Ohio Republican party. Eifert spent his first seven seasons in the NFL playing for the Cincinnati Bengals before signing a free agent contract with the Jaguars this past off-season.