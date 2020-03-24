Eifert likely to sign with Jaguars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to his father, Tyler Eifert is close to signing a free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Eifert, a Bishop Dwenger and Notre Dame grad, has spent his entire NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals since being drafted by Cincy in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Eifert, who won the Mackey Award at Notre Dame as the top tight end in the country, signed a one-year deal with the Bengals last off-season. While Eifert has had a number of significant injuries over his career, he played all 16 games for Cincinnati in 2019, tallying 43 receptions for 436 yards and three touchdowns.

It was his second-most productive season as a pro, trailing only his campaign in 2015 (52 receptions, 615 yards, 13 touchdowns) that landed him a spot in the Pro Bowl.