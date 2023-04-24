FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The NFL Draft is set for later this week, and there’s no question former Bishop Dwenger star Joe Tippmann will hear his named called.

Tippmann, a center from the University of Wisconsin, is projected by many as a second or third round pick, which means he’d be selected on Friday night. A few mock draft even have Tippmann projected to be selected in Thursday’s first round.

A six-foot-six, 313-pound center, Tippmann has been Wisconsin’s starting center the last two years. As a senior at Bishop Dwenger he led the Saints to the 4A state title while being named the Euell A. Wilson Award as the SAC’s most valuable player. He was also selected as Indiana’s Mr. Football positional award winner at offensive line as the best offensive lineman in the state. Tippmann was also a two-time Fab 15 selection.