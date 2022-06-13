SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WANE) – Last summer Bishop Dwenger graduate Andrea Filler was busy suiting up for Italy in the Olympic Games. This summer, the softball standout has a new opportunity as she is playing for Athletes Unlimited (AUX) Softball.

The AUX league is a professional league in its third years. It’s made up of three teams and 42 overall players. Players will change teams as the season goes on and earn individual points, kept track of on a league-wide leaderboard. The league also plays sets of games at individual sites, with the first site of the season in San Diego.

In Monday’s season opener Filler started at second base for Team Chidester and helped her squad to a win by the score of 8-3. Filler was hit by a pitch with bases loaded in her first at bat, racking up a RBI. She would later score in the inning. Filler finished 0-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.