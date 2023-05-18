FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former PGA Tour standout Duffy Waldorf was among the golfers at Orchard Ridge Country Club on Thursday as Fort Wayne hosted a USGA U.S. Senior Open qualifying here in the Summit City.

Waldorf, who originally hails from California, recently moved to Renssalaer, Indiana. He currently plays on the PGA Tour Champions (formerly Senior PGA Tour) and won four events while previously playing on the PGA Tour. His best finish in a major came in 1996 when he came in fifth at The Masters.

Waldorf shot a four-under par 67 on Thursday. He was the clubhouse leader following his round.

Click here for a full leaderboard.

According to the USGA’s website:

“The USGA announced qualifying sites for the 43rd U.S. Senior Open Championship, to be held at SentryWorld, in Stevens Point, Wis., from June 29-July 2. SentryWorld is hosting its first Senior Open and third USGA championship.

Conducted over 18 holes, qualifying will be held at 33 sites across the United States between May 8 and June 8. “