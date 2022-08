FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Mastodons standout Jalon Pipkins will begin his professional basketball career overseas, as the 6-foot-4 guard signed with the Vilpas Vikings in Finland.

Last year as a senior for the Mastodons Pipkins averaged 13.5 points and 3.2 rebounds a game. He helped the Dons earn a share of the Horizon League regular season title.

Pipkins is represented by Potter Sports Group out of Fort Wayne.