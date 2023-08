FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop graduate Jalen Jackson began his college career at the University of Illinois Chicago, playing one season with the Flames before deciding to return home.

Now entering his first season as a member of the Mastodons program, Jackson was back on the court this week to host his first-ever basketball skills camp.

The camp runs from Friday through Sunday at SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse and is for kids from kindergarten up through eighth grade.