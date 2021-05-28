Doc Gooden among headliners at Van Wert County Fair’s “Great American Weekend”

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – “The Great American Weekend” is set for the holiday weekend in Van Wert, Ohio, and some notable former Major League Baseball standouts are taking center stage, with Dwight Gooden, Rajai Davis, and Dave Veres visiting the WANE-TV studio on Friday.

In addition to Gooden, Davis, and Veres, the event, which is set for May 28-31 at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, includes appearances Bret Boone, Bronso Arroyo, Jim Riggleman, and Orlando Hudson among others.

The Bronson Arroyo Band will also hold a concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

More information on tickets and the weekend’s line-up can be found here.