Dincoff fulfills childhood dream of qualifying for Summer Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. (WANE) – A native of Dekalb County, Rachel Dincoff is an example of hard work and sacrifice turning into dreams coming true.

A few weeks ago, we did a story with Dincoff. At the time, the discus thrower was just an Olympics hopeful.

Now – she’s an Olympian.

Rachel Dincoff's clutch throw in the women's discus final has her QUALIFIED for the #TokyoOlympics, and just look at what it means to her! #TrackFieldTrials21 pic.twitter.com/KCvLBqEDPL — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 20, 2021

Dincoff was one of the top three finishers at the Olympic trials in Eugene Oregon last week and will represent Team USA at the Summer Games in Tokyo later in July.

🇺🇸 TOKYO BOUND 🇺🇸



RACHEL DINCOFF – TEAM USA



Congrats @raydinc – the newest member of @TeamUSA to compete at @Tokyo2020 Summer Olympics in the discus throw!!!#WarEagle #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/mBviKywwMj — Auburn Track & Field (@AuburnTFXC) June 20, 2021

At the trials, she was in seventh place through three rounds. In the fifth, her throw of 197-6 placed her into third and sealed her spot on the team.