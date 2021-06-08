‘Deshaun Thomas Summer League’ tips off at McMillen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s played all over the world – France, Turkey, Spain, Italy, and most recently Japan – but Deshaun Thomas was back home in the Summit City on Tuesday night to tip off the inaugural season of a summer basketball league that bears his name.

The first-ever edition of the “Deshaun Thomas Summer League” got underway on Tuesday at at the McMillen Park Community Center.

The league is for 4th through 8th graders and is free of charge. Kids will receive a t-shirt and a meal.

The league has games and practices on Tuesday & Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a skills session and speaker on Wednesday nights. The league runs through July 1.

