Luers grad Deshaun Thomas signs with FC Bayern Munchen in Germany

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers graduate Deshaun Thomas has found a new spot to continue his overseas basketball career as the Fort Wayne native has signed to play this upcoming season for FC Bayern Munchen in the Basketball Bundesliga, the top level of professional basketball in Germany.

Thomas played this past season in Japan for Alvark Tokoyo. The former Ohio State Buckeye has also previously played in Israel, Turkey, Spain, and Paris.

Thomas was drafted in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs in 2013 following his junior season at OSU.

Thomas won the 2010 Indiana Mr. Basketball Award and is third in IHSAA history with 3,018 career points.