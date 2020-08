FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Luers Knight and highlight zone stand-out Deshaun Thomas has reached an agreement with Alvark Tokyo for the 2020-21 season.

Thomas comes off a two-year run with Panathinaikos in the EuroLeague. The 28-year-old averaging a career-high 13.9 points adding 4.4 rebounds per game this past season as the team’s leading scorer.

Along with Greece, he has played professionally in France, Spain, Turkey and Israel.