ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – By day, Lexi Dellinger is a fifth grade teacher at Lapel Elementary School. By night, she’s a scoring machine who became Anderson University’s all-time leading scorer last month.

Oh, by the way, she’s also working toward her MBA at Anderson by taking classes online.

Lapel Elementary is a just a 15 minute drive from Anderson, but Dellinger is in the classroom by 7:30 a.m. every day. After a full day of teaching, she then heads to AU for practice or a game, then makes her way home to grade assignments or review a lesson plan and do her own homework.

Dellinger earned her undergraduate degree last year, but because college athlete who played during the pandemic were granted an extra year or eligibility she elected to return for a fifth season with the Ravens.

A South Adams High School graduate, Dellinger was a star for the Starfires during her days in Berne, and graduated as the school’s all-time leading scorer. Her love for the game of basketball came early – and intensified after her mother, Nacole, passes away when Lexi was in fourth grade. It was then that Lexi began to spend countless hours on the court, with the game serving as an escape.

Dellinger and the Ravens finished fourth in the HCAC standings during the regular season. They’ll host fifth-seeded Bluffton University on Tuesday night in the first round of the conference tournament.