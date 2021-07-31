Dekalb’s Dincoff makes Olympic debut but falls short of qualifying for finals

TOKYO (WANE) – Dekalb’s Rachel Dincoff let the disc fly while she competed in her first Olympics in the women’s discus throw event.

My first Olympic Games has concluded. I had hoped that I would have thrown better but I am even more driven to better myself! THIS IS ONLY THE BEGINNING!



Thank you everyone for all of your support! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3V7ir85ooG — Rachel Dincoff ☀ (@raydinc) July 31, 2021

The Auburn University graduate reached a top throw of 56.22 meters which was 12th in her qualification heat, however, the throw was not far enough to advance her to the finals in a few days.

This year, 32 competitors entered the competition with the 12 athletes with the longest throws moving on to the final, which is scheduled for Monday, August 2nd.

Dincoff finished in third place during the women’s discus final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials last month.