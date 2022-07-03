EUGENE, Ore. (WANE) – Around this time last year, discus thrower Rachel Dincoff was preparing for her Olympic Games debut in Tokyo. This year, the DeKalb High School grad will once again compete on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Later this month, Dincoff will compete in the Track & Field World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. This comes after finishing third in the U.S. Track and Field Outdoor Championships with a throw of 62.14 meters. Her personal best is 65.46 meters, which occurred back in June.

Along her nationals meet experience, Dincoff believes her time in Tokyo for what’s ahead in August.

“I’ve kind of used that in my training this past year and really have that mindset as I train for this season, and it’s paid off really well,” Dincoff said.

The World Championships in discus begin Monday, July 18, with the finals scheduled for Wednesday, July 20.