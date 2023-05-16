UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WANE) – DeKalb High School grad Leigha Brown is on the move, as the rookie has been traded to the Connecticut Sun by the Atlanta Dream just days before the WNBA opens the 2023 season.

Brown was a second round pick by Atlanta out of the University of Michigan last month and appeared in both of Atlanta’s preseason games. Atlanta receives a third round pick in the 2025 WNBA draft in exchange for Brown.

Connecticut opens the WNBA season on Friday against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.