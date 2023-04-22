AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The last month has been a whirlwind for DeKalb High School grad Leigha Brown.

After wrapping up her college basketball career at Michigan, Brown was selected at the 15th overall pick by the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA Draft. The DeKalb High School grad became the first northeast Indiana native drafted by a WNBA team since Wawasee grad Shanna Zolman in 2006.

With the WNBA season fast approaching, Brown stopped by her home town of Auburn to visit friends and family on Saturday. The Auburn community wished good luck to Brown with a sendoff through downtown.

Brown now looks to prove she belongs on the Dream’s 12-woman roster over the next several weeks. Training camp begins in late April, which includes a pair of preseason games for the Dream on May 10 and 14. The WNBA’s final cutdown date is Thursday, May 18.