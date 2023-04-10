NEW YORK (WANE) – DeKalb High School graduate Leigha Brown became the first player from northeast Indiana in the last 17 years to be selected in the WNBA Draft as the former Highlight Zone star was picked in the second round – 15th overall – by the Atlanta Dream on Monday night.

Brown averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists this past season as a senior at the University of Michigan. A six-one guard/forward, Leigha was named first team All-Big Ten by both the league’s coaches and media.

The last player from northeast Indiana to be picked in the WNBA Draft was Wawasee High School graduate Shanna Zolman back in 2006. Zolman, who also starred at the University of Tennessee, was a second round pick – 16th overall – by the San Antonio Silver Stars and played four years in the league. Zolman is the no. 2 all-time leading scorer in IHSAA girls basketball history with 3,085 points.