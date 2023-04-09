(WANE) – Since stepping foot on the University of Michigan’s campus, Leigha Brown has proven she’s a big problem for Big Ten opponents.

With her college career in the books, the DeKalb High School grad is now out to prove that she belongs in the pros.

Brown is less than 24 hours away from hearing her name called for the upcoming WNBA Draft. The 6-foot-1 guard was a 3-time All-Big Ten selection, averaging 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in her final season with the Wolverines.

If Brown is selected in upcoming draft, she would join rare company among women’s basketball players from northeast Indiana. The last northeast Indiana native selected in the WNBA draft is believed to be Wawasee grad Shanna Zolman, who was taken in the second round by San Antonio in 2006.

The 3-round WNBA draft airs Monday at 7 p.m.