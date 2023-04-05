FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former South Side High School standout and ex-Boilermaker Rapheal Davis took to the court this week at OPS Dupont, hosting his Crew Life Spring Break Baskeball Camp here in his hometown.

The 2015 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year during his time at Purdue, Davis weighed in on Zach Edey’s dominant season, the Boilermakers’ early exit from the NCAA Tournament, and what is next up for Crew Life for the summer.

In addition to overseeing the Crew Life Foundation, Davis is a basketball analyst for the Big Ten Network.