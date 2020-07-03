Davis, Eifert out for Men of Mackey as TBT draws near

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When ‘The Basketball Tournament’ tips off this weekend in Columbus, Ohio there will be some Fort Wayne flavor – just not as much as originally thought.
The Men of Mackey, a team made up primarily of Purdue alums, announced that former South Side standout Rapheal Davis will not be playing in the TBT.
The Men of Mackey announced two weeks ago that Dwenger grad Grady Eifert was not able to suit up for the TBT.
Still, Men of Mackey general manager Ryan McKay, a Blackhawk Christian gradute, give the squad a Fort Wayne presence, as does the inclusion of former IPFW star Frank Gaines.
The Men of Mackey are the no. 19 seed at the TBT and open against 14th-seeded HEARTFIRE at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Blackhawk grad and Fort Wayne native Matt Mitchell is the GM of Eberlein Drive, one of the most well-known teams in the tournament. Eberlein Drive is the no. 5 seed (out of 24 teams) and will play its first game at 7 p.m. on Monday against either Team Brotherly Love or Stillwater Stars.
The no. 1 seed in the tournament, Carmen’s Crew, also has a Summit City connection. Bishop Luers grad Deshaun Thomas is on the roster – a roster made up of Ohio State alums. Carmen’s Crew has its first game set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. against either The House of ‘Paign (Illinois alums) or War Tampa.