Davis, Eifert out for Men of Mackey as TBT draws near

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When ‘The Basketball Tournament’ tips off this weekend in Columbus, Ohio there will be some Fort Wayne flavor – just not as much as originally thought.

The Men of Mackey, a team made up primarily of Purdue alums, announced that former South Side standout Rapheal Davis will not be playing in the TBT.

Roster Announcement: Unfortunately Rapheal Davis wasn’t able to join us for TBT this year. We are excited to announce @RdotMoore25 will be joining the squad as his replacement! Ronald has enjoyed an impressive overseas career and most recently played for Pau-Orthez in France. — Men of Mackey (@PurdueTbt) July 1, 2020

The Men of Mackey announced two weeks ago that Dwenger grad Grady Eifert was not able to suit up for the TBT.

🗣Announcement🗣 Due to the changes in format and schedule of TBT we are sad to announce that Ryan, Grady and PJ won’t be able to join us this summer. They are as disappointed as we are but they all hope to be back next year and will be rooting us on this summer. #Boilers4Life — Men of Mackey (@PurdueTbt) June 21, 2020

Still, Men of Mackey general manager Ryan McKay, a Blackhawk Christian gradute, give the squad a Fort Wayne presence, as does the inclusion of former IPFW star Frank Gaines.

The Men of Mackey are the no. 19 seed at the TBT and open against 14th-seeded HEARTFIRE at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Blackhawk grad and Fort Wayne native Matt Mitchell is the GM of Eberlein Drive, one of the most well-known teams in the tournament. Eberlein Drive is the no. 5 seed (out of 24 teams) and will play its first game at 7 p.m. on Monday against either Team Brotherly Love or Stillwater Stars.

The no. 1 seed in the tournament, Carmen’s Crew, also has a Summit City connection. Bishop Luers grad Deshaun Thomas is on the roster – a roster made up of Ohio State alums. Carmen’s Crew has its first game set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. against either The House of ‘Paign (Illinois alums) or War Tampa.