FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Purdue teammate Rapheal Davis and his Crew Life Foundation has found a way to honor the late Caleb Swanigan.

The Crew Life’s annual “Bigger Than Basketball” fundraiser scheduled for August 3 at the Fort Wayne Country Club raises money to send local children to basketball camp. Now, Davis plans to name a camp award after his fallen teammate.

At the end of each camp the “Caleb Swanigan Play Hard Award” will be given to a player in each age group that embodies everything Swanigan represented on and off the court as a young man who had to overcome a lot in life to work his way into becoming an All-American at Purdue. The players that receive the award will be given the opportunity to take a college campus tour or attend a basketball game with the Crew Life Basketball Foundation.

The Bigger Than Basketball Fundraiser is set for August 3rd, from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m. Among the guests of honor are former Purdue standouts Robbie Hummel, Chris Kramer, and Lewis Jackson along with current Purdue sophomore Caleb Furst. Tickets are available by going to this link.