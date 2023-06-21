FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Blackhawk Christian High School and Grace College standout Frankie Davidson is headed overseas to continue his basketball career as the six-foot-six wing has signed to play with Etoile Charleville-Mezieres.

Congrats to Frank Davidson for signing a professional contract with Étoile Charleville-Mézières in France for next season! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/jCpyVUsZhA — Grace Basketball (@GraceBasketball) June 21, 2023

Davidson averaged 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds as a senior for Grace this past season. The Lancers finished 31-4 overall and won the Crossroads League title.

Davidson’s signing means the game has taken him full circle. Frankie’s late father, Marc Davidson, played the bulk of his professional basketball career overseas in France and Frankie spent a good deal of his childhood abroad.